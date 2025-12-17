Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Arrest made in unsolved murder case 30 years after couple were shot dead

Megan and Harry Tooze, who were murdered at their Welsh farmhouse in 1993
Megan and Harry Tooze, who were murdered at their Welsh farmhouse in 1993 (PA)
  • An 86-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Harry and Megan Tooze, which occurred over 30 years ago.
  • Harry, 64, and Megan Tooze, 67, were found dead with gunshot wounds in a cowshed at their farmhouse in Llanharry, near Cardiff, on 26 July 1993.
  • South Wales Police launched a forensic review of the cold case in 2023, aiming to uncover new evidence.
  • Detective Superintendent Mark Lewis stated that while the arrest is a significant development, inquiries are ongoing, and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
  • The couple's bodies were discovered after their daughter's regular phone call went unanswered, following reports of gunshots heard by neighbours earlier that day.
