Harry set to give evidence in his legal action against Daily Mail publisher
- Harry is scheduled to begin giving evidence in the High Court trial against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) on Wednesday, earlier than initially planned.
- He, alongside Sir Elton John, Baroness Doreen Lawrence, and others, is suing ANL over allegations of unlawful information gathering, including phone tapping and blagging private records.
- ANL strongly denies the claims, asserting they are 'threadbare', brought too late, and that their journalists sourced information legitimately.
- Claimants' barrister David Sherborne stated that Harry feels he has endured a 'sustained campaign of attacks' for challenging ANL, leading to distress and paranoia.
- The trial, which aims to uncover the truth and hold ANL accountable, is expected to conclude in March, with a written judgment to be issued at a later date.