Mother of teenager killed by US citizen ‘humbled’ after receiving MBE
- Charlotte Charles, mother of Harry Dunn, was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) at Windsor Castle.
- She received the honour from the Prince of Wales for her dedicated campaigning for road safety following her son's death in 2019.
- Harry Dunn, 19, was killed by a US citizen who left the UK under diplomatic immunity, leading to a Transatlantic diplomatic row.
- Ms Charles's activism prompted road safety improvements around US Air Force bases and led to amendments in diplomatic immunity laws.
- She expressed feeling "honoured and humbled" by the award, stating her son would be "super proud", and pledged to continue supporting other families.