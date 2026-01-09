Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump dons ‘Happy Trump’ lapel pin at oil executives meeting

Executives from 17 companies were in attendance, including Chevron, the only company that has some current involvement in Venezuela
Executives from 17 companies were in attendance, including Chevron, the only company that has some current involvement in Venezuela (AFP via Getty Images)
  • President Donald Trump was asked about a new lapel pin as he met with US oil companies executives at the White House Friday.
  • Trump showed off the pin on his suit, calling it a “Happy Trump” pin and said someone gave it to him, stating, "You know what that is? That's called a 'Happy Trump.' And consider the fact that I'm never happy. I'm never satisfied. I will never be satisfied until we make America great again."
  • His supporters quickly took to X, stating the pin was “hilarious” and saying they needed one of their own.
  • Trump is meeting with oil executives to try and convince them to support his plans in Venezuela, a country whose energy resources he says he expects to control for years to come, after the US’ capture of President Nicolas Maduro.
  • Earlier in the day, the president wrote on Truth Social that “BIG OIL” leaders will invest “at least 100 billion dollars” into Venezuela towards “rebuilding, in a much bigger, better and more modern form, their oil and gas infrastructure.”
