Trump dons ‘Happy Trump’ lapel pin at oil executives meeting
- President Donald Trump was asked about a new lapel pin as he met with US oil companies executives at the White House Friday.
- Trump showed off the pin on his suit, calling it a “Happy Trump” pin and said someone gave it to him, stating, "You know what that is? That's called a 'Happy Trump.' And consider the fact that I'm never happy. I'm never satisfied. I will never be satisfied until we make America great again."
- His supporters quickly took to X, stating the pin was “hilarious” and saying they needed one of their own.
- Trump is meeting with oil executives to try and convince them to support his plans in Venezuela, a country whose energy resources he says he expects to control for years to come, after the US’ capture of President Nicolas Maduro.
- Earlier in the day, the president wrote on Truth Social that “BIG OIL” leaders will invest “at least 100 billion dollars” into Venezuela towards “rebuilding, in a much bigger, better and more modern form, their oil and gas infrastructure.”