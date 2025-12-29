Police at UK beauty spot after plane crashes into reservoir
- Police are investigating after a small aircraft crashed into Hanningfield Reservoir in Essex shortly after 2pm on Sunday.
- The incident involved a 1970 Beagle B121 Pup aircraft, registered as flight G-AZDG, which had departed from North Weald Airfield.
- The aircraft was travelling to London Southend Airport when its journey ended near the middle of the reservoir.
- A multidisciplinary team from the Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) has been deployed to the scene to assist with the investigation.
- Essex Police have described the event as a "serious incident" and the Hanningfield Reservoir Nature Discovery Park remains closed.