Handsworth residents react after Tory MP compares area to a slum

Handsworth reacts to Robert Jenrick criticism
  • Tory MP Robert Jenrick criticised Handsworth, Birmingham, at a Conservative dinner, describing it as poorly integrated.
  • Mr Jenrick said he saw no white faces during his visit and called the area "the closest I've come to a slum in this country".
  • Reporter Bethan Kapur, however, said her family recalled Handsworth as a place of thriving culture with a supportive, diverse community.
  • After travelling to the United Kingdom from India by boat, Handsworth was the first place her family settled.
  • Ms Kapur spoke to current residents of Handsworth, who also had a view of the area that was different to Mr Jenrick’s.
