Hamas releases all 20 living hostages as Israel rewards Trump with ‘Medal of Honor’
- Hamas released all 20 remaining living hostages as part of a US-brokered ceasefire, which also saw Israel free over 1,900 Palestinian prisoners and allow aid into Gaza.
- The US President visited Israel to celebrate the agreement, declaring the two-year conflict in Gaza effectively over and heralding a new era of peace in the Middle East.
- A summit co-chaired by the US President and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is underway in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, bringing together over 20 world leaders, including the Israeli Prime Minister and Palestinian President.
- The US President was awarded Israel's "Presidential Medal of Honor" and Egypt's "Order of the Nile" for his pivotal role in brokering the ceasefire and supporting regional peace efforts.
- The International Committee of the Red Cross facilitated the exchange of hostages and prisoners, with humanitarian aid to Gaza now being scaled up.