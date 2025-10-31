Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Mini Donald and Melania Trump attend White House Halloween parade

Moment Trump and Melania meet dopplegangers at White House Halloween event
  • US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hosted a Halloween event at the White House.
  • The couple spent approximately an hour greeting trick-or-treaters and distributing candy.
  • The White House was decorated with pumpkins, leaves, and other Halloween-themed items for the event on Thursday night.
  • They met two children who were dressed as their doppelgangers, mimicking their attire.
  • Footage captured Trump high-fiving a boy wearing a red cap and posing for photos with the costumed children.
