Mini Donald and Melania Trump attend White House Halloween parade
- US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hosted a Halloween event at the White House.
- The couple spent approximately an hour greeting trick-or-treaters and distributing candy.
- The White House was decorated with pumpkins, leaves, and other Halloween-themed items for the event on Thursday night.
- They met two children who were dressed as their doppelgangers, mimicking their attire.
- Footage captured Trump high-fiving a boy wearing a red cap and posing for photos with the costumed children.