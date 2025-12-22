Badly behaved tourists face fines at Japanese ski resort after clashes with locals
- Hakuba village in Japan is set to introduce fines for disruptive tourist behaviour starting from 1 July 2026.
- The new regulations will target actions such as graffiti, loud noises after 10 pm, launching fireworks at night, and smoking while walking.
- Offenders who refuse an official order to cease disruptive behaviour could face fines of up to ¥50,000 (£237).
- This move comes after a significant surge in tourism, with visitor numbers in Hakuba jumping from 330,000 in 2023 to nearly 2.71 million in 2024, leading to increased local complaints.
- Hakuba joins approximately 20 other Japanese municipalities in implementing such rules, reflecting a growing national concern over overtourism and its impact on local communities.