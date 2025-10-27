Unusual Chinese delicacy under threat due to heatwave conditions
- Chinese hairy crab farmers, such as Xie Dandan at Yangcheng lake, have experienced their most challenging period in the last three years due to extreme weather.
- Unusually high temperatures and extended summers since 2022 have disrupted the crabs' breeding cycles and growth, leading to significant losses.
- These conditions cause problems including slower growth, reduced water oxygen, increased bacteria, and crab deaths during molting.
- Farmers have also contended with powerful typhoons, which caused further damage to their operations and infrastructure.
- Despite expectations for a harvest similar to previous years, farmers express concern about the long-term viability of the industry if crabs cannot adapt to climate change.