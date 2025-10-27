Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Wrong release of migrant sex offender shows justice system is ‘broken’, says minister

CCTV shows sex offender Hadush Kebatu inside a library after his release
CCTV shows sex offender Hadush Kebatu inside a library after his release (Metropolitan Police)
  • Hadush Kebatu, a migrant sex offender, was mistakenly released from HMP Chelmsford instead of being transferred to an immigration detention centre.
  • Kebatu, who had been jailed for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl, was apprehended in Finsbury Park after a two-day manhunt.
  • Housing Secretary Steve Reed described the incident as a symptom of a "broken" criminal justice system, attributing issues to underfunding and staff reductions under the previous government.
  • Justice Secretary David Lammy is expected to address MPs on the blunder and has indicated Kebatu's deportation should occur this week.
  • The Chief Inspector of Prisons, Charlie Taylor, highlighted concerns about new visa rules impacting prison staffing and the need for robust checks - this follows a 128% increase in erroneous prisoner releases.
