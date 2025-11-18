Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Symptoms of ‘dominant’ H3N2 flu strain and how to avoid it

What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types of flu and colds?
  • Health experts are warning that the UK could face its most severe flu outbreak in decades this winter, driven by the H3N2 strain.
  • Hospital admissions for flu are already rising at a rate typically not seen until December, indicating an unusually early start to the season.
  • The H3N2 strain, currently dominant in England, has evolved with new mutations, potentially reducing previous immunity and causing more severe illness, especially in vulnerable groups.
  • While the current flu vaccine may not prevent every infection, it significantly reduces the risk of severe illness and hospitalisation, with UKHSA data showing good effectiveness.
  • Authorities are urging all eligible individuals, particularly those in high-risk groups, to get vaccinated as soon as possible, alongside practising good hygiene to mitigate spread.
