Symptoms of ‘dominant’ H3N2 flu strain and how to avoid it
- Health experts are warning that the UK could face its most severe flu outbreak in decades this winter, driven by the H3N2 strain.
- Hospital admissions for flu are already rising at a rate typically not seen until December, indicating an unusually early start to the season.
- The H3N2 strain, currently dominant in England, has evolved with new mutations, potentially reducing previous immunity and causing more severe illness, especially in vulnerable groups.
- While the current flu vaccine may not prevent every infection, it significantly reduces the risk of severe illness and hospitalisation, with UKHSA data showing good effectiveness.
- Authorities are urging all eligible individuals, particularly those in high-risk groups, to get vaccinated as soon as possible, alongside practising good hygiene to mitigate spread.