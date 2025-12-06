Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The flu strain behind the ‘most severe outbreak in decades’

What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types of flu and colds? | Decomplicated
  • Health experts are warning that the UK faces its most severe flu outbreak in decades this winter, driven by the H3N2 strain.
  • Hospital admissions for flu have surged by 56 per cent compared to last year, with rates seven times higher than in 2023, putting significant pressure on the NHS.
  • The H3N2 strain has evolved with new mutations, and the flu season has started earlier, contributing to increased vulnerability and potentially reduced protection from previous immunity or vaccines.
  • Individuals in high-risk groups, including the elderly, very young children, pregnant women, and those with chronic health conditions, are particularly susceptible to severe illness.
  • Health officials strongly advise eligible people to get their flu vaccination as soon as possible, alongside practising good hygiene, to mitigate the risk of severe illness and hospitalisation.
In full

