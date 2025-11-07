Misconduct hearings for six police officers after crash killed three young people
- Six Gwent Police officers will face disciplinary proceedings for misconduct and gross misconduct following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
- The proceedings stem from the police force's response to missing persons reports related to a fatal crash in March 2023 that killed Eve Smith, Darcy Ross and Rafel Jeanne.
- Allegations against the officers include failures in supervising missing persons enquiries, not conducting basic investigations or house searches, and giving dishonest accounts to supervisors and IOPC investigators.
- The IOPC examined over 30 complaints from the victims' families concerning the actions and communication of both Gwent Police and South Wales Police.
- Gwent Police has acknowledged the IOPC's findings and confirmed they will now commence the process for holding the relevant misconduct hearings and meetings.