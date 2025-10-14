Study reveals radish tops may benefit gut health
- A new study suggests that the leafy greens of radishes, typically discarded, contain more gut-boosting nutrients than the radish root.
- Published in the Agricultural and Food Chemistry journal, researchers found radish greens to be richer in polyphenols and flavonoids.
- These compounds possess anti-inflammatory properties and promote beneficial gut bacteria, potentially improving overall gut health.
- Scientists believe these findings could lead to new supplements and help reduce metabolic diseases, improve gut health, and offer anti-cancer properties.
- Other gut-friendly foods are kimchi and kefir, and Dr. Megan Rossi emphasizes the wide-ranging impact of gut health on various bodily functions.