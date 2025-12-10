Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Search for suspect after inflatable Christmas decorations shot in front yard

A New Hampshire couple's Christmas inflatables outside their home were shot in what police say may have been a drive-by shooting
  • Authorities in Bow, New Hampshire, are investigating a drive-by shooting that targeted a couple's Christmas inflatables, leaving a gingerbread man decoration with a hole in its head.
  • Homeowners Alicia and David Paul reported hearing gunshots around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, later discovering shell casings and damage to several of their 28 festive yard decorations.
  • The couple expressed sadness that the act of vandalism had “tainted” the holiday spirit, as the inflatables were intended to bring joy to the community.
  • Police believe the shots were fired from the roadway, describing the incident as “destructive to private property” and a “serious and reckless danger” to the neighborhood.
  • No one was injured in the shooting, and police have increased patrols, urging residents with security footage or information to come forward, with potential charges including criminal mischief and reckless conduct involving a firearm.
