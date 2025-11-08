Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Children to be taught basics of gun safety in US schools

Tennessee Implements Mandatory Gun Safety Lessons For Children
  • Arkansas, Tennessee, and Utah are the first US states to mandate gun safety education in public schools, with lessons for children as young as five.
  • The new laws require teaching students about gun safety and proper storage, though only Utah's legislation includes an opt-out provision for parents.
  • The curriculum, often adapted from existing hunting safety courses, emphasise a core message for children: 'Stop, don't touch, leave quickly, tell an adult' if they find a firearm.
  • Supported by Republicans and some non-partisan groups aiming to prevent tragedies, the legislation faces criticism from gun control advocates who argue it shifts responsibility from adults to children.
  • The initiative follows a 2022 report by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which identified firearms as the leading cause of death among children and teenagers.
