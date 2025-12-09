Guinness to open London brewery on Tuesday
- Guinness is opening a new £73 million brewery in Covent Garden, London, this week, marking its fifth global location.
- The facility will produce four permanent beers, though the iconic stout will continue to be exclusively brewed in Dublin.
- Owner Diageo aims to capitalise on Guinness's surging popularity, particularly among a younger demographic, and expand its presence across the UK.
- The 54,000 sq ft venue will offer guided tours, tastings, and two restaurants, creating 250 new jobs.
- The company expects to welcome over half a million visitors to the new London site in its first year.