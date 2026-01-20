Murder investigation launched after boy stabbed to death in woods
- A teenage boy has died after being stabbed in woodland near Stoke Park in Guildford.
- Emergency services were called to the area off Lido Road at approximately 6.10pm on Monday.
- The boy, whose age has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, and his family has been informed.
- Surrey Police have launched a murder investigation and are appealing for witnesses who were in the vicinity between 6pm and 6.20pm on Monday, 19 January.
- A police cordon remains in place around the wooded area known as Peacock Wood and Wild Wood Adventure.