UK to cap ground rents at £250 under sweeping overhaul
- The government has announced sweeping reforms to the leasehold system in England and Wales, including capping ground rents at £250 per year.
- New leasehold flats will be banned, and existing leaseholders will gain the right to switch to commonhold ownership under the new proposals.
- Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced the changes via a TikTok video, highlighting their potential to save people hundreds of pounds amid the cost of living crisis.
- Housing Secretary Steve Reed confirmed the government's commitment to a comprehensive reform aimed at eventually abolishing the leasehold system entirely.
- The Residential Freehold Association (RFA) criticised the ground rent cap as "wholly unjustified," warning it would damage investor confidence and property rights in the UK.