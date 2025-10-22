Three victims quit grooming gang inquiry
- Keir Starmer's inquiry into grooming gangs has been thrown into disarray after three victims resigned from its survivors panel.
- Victims Elizabeth, Fiona Goddard, and Ellie Reynolds quit, citing an alleged cover-up, a "toxic environment," and a "scripted and predetermined" process.
- Ellie Reynolds accused the Home Office of attempting to change the inquiry's remit to downplay the racial and religious motivations behind the abuse.
- Concerns have also been raised about the delay in appointing a chair for the inquiry and the suitability of shortlisted candidates, including a former police chief and a social worker.
- The government has reassured victims of its commitment to a robust inquiry, with the Home Office denying any suggestion of it being watered down.