Three victims quit grooming gang inquiry

Baroness Casey reveals reason for u-turn on holding national inquiry into grooming gangs
  • Keir Starmer's inquiry into grooming gangs has been thrown into disarray after three victims resigned from its survivors panel.
  • Victims Elizabeth, Fiona Goddard, and Ellie Reynolds quit, citing an alleged cover-up, a "toxic environment," and a "scripted and predetermined" process.
  • Ellie Reynolds accused the Home Office of attempting to change the inquiry's remit to downplay the racial and religious motivations behind the abuse.
  • Concerns have also been raised about the delay in appointing a chair for the inquiry and the suitability of shortlisted candidates, including a former police chief and a social worker.
  • The government has reassured victims of its commitment to a robust inquiry, with the Home Office denying any suggestion of it being watered down.
