Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Grooming gang inquiry faces months-long delays

Maggie Oliver accuses government of 'not wanting' grooming gang inquiry 'to work'
  • The long-awaited inquiry into grooming gangs faces significant delays and disarray, potentially not commencing until next year.
  • Both initial contenders to chair the probe, former police officer Jim Gamble and Annie Hudson, have withdrawn, prompting an urgent search for new candidates.
  • The victims liaison panel is divided, with four women resigning and demanding Safeguarding Minister Jess Phillips' resignation, while five others insist she remains for their continued participation.
  • Government sources indicate it could take months to appoint a suitable new chair, with ministers planning to re-engage with victims to understand their preferences.
  • This turmoil coincides with a police watchdog report highlighting encouraging progress but also “significant challenges” in tackling child sexual exploitation and grooming gangs, particularly regarding data accuracy and co-ordination.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in