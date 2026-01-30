Groom arrested after shooting and killing stepfather-in-law on wedding night
- Aaron White, a groom, has been indicted for felony murder after allegedly shooting dead his wife’s stepfather, Jason Maughon, at their wedding reception in Butts County, Georgia, on 14 July 2024.
- The violence reportedly erupted after an unruly guest was asked to leave, leading to an altercation where Maughon allegedly punched White, and later, Maughon and the guest returned with guns.
- White claims he acted in self-defense after Maughon allegedly fired first, hitting him in the hand, prompting White to retrieve his own firearm and shoot Maughon seven times.
- A first grand jury initially determined White acted in self-defence, but a second grand jury, convened after new ballistics evidence, brought the murder indictment, with the District Attorney stating White had a right to defend himself but not to use deadly force.
- Butts County Sheriff Gary Long publicly disagreed with the indictment, calling it the "clearest case of self-defense" he had seen, while White's attorney and the District Attorney accused each other of political motivations. White has posted a $100,000 bond.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks