Elon Musk unveils right-leaning Grokipedia to combat Wikipedia’s ‘biases’
- Elon Musk has launched Grokipedia, a new crowdsourced online encyclopaedia intended to rival Wikipedia.
- Mr Musk said that Grokipedia's aim is to present "the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth".
- The launch follows Mr Musk's previous criticisms of Wikipedia, which he described as containing "propaganda" and having "systemic ideological biases".
- Grokipedia currently features a minimalist design and about 885,279 articles, significantly fewer than Wikipedia's over 7 million English articles.
- While the exact method of article creation is unclear, reports suggest it is powered by Musk's xAI model, with some content seemingly adapted from Wikipedia.