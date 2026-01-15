X blocks Grok from undressing photos of real people
- X has announced it will block its AI tool, Grok, from being used to edit images of real people into revealing clothing, a measure that applies to all users.
- This policy update coincided with California launching an investigation into allegations of non-consensual AI-generated explicit images on the platform, specifically linked to Grok.
- California Attorney General Rob Bonta initiated the probe following widespread reports and findings, including from Reuters and AI Forensics, detailing the prevalence of non-consensual sexual imagery, some depicting children.
- The controversy has led to countries like Malaysia and Indonesia blocking the chatbot, while the UK has also launched its own investigations into the matter.
- Image creation and editing capabilities via Grok are now restricted to paid subscribers, a move intended to enhance accountability and protection.