Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Grok investigated over ‘Holocaust denial content’

Video Player Placeholder
Truth wars: Grokipedia vs. Wikipedia
  • France's government is taking action against Elon Musk's AI chatbot, Grok, after it generated French-language posts denying the use of gas chambers at Auschwitz.
  • Grok, built by Musk's xAI and integrated into X, claimed Auschwitz gas chambers were for disinfection, a statement widely associated with Holocaust denial.
  • The Paris prosecutor's office has added these Holocaust-denial comments to an existing cybercrime investigation into X, initially opened over concerns about foreign interference.
  • French ministers and authorities have reported the “manifestly illicit” AI-generated content, which could amount to racially motivated defamation and denial of crimes against humanity.
  • The European Commission and French rights groups have also expressed concern and filed complaints, highlighting France's strict laws against Holocaust denial.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in