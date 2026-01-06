Elon Musk must ‘take urgent action’ over Grok’s sexualised deepfake images
- Technology Secretary Liz Kendall has urged Elon Musk's X to urgently address the use of its artificial intelligence, Grok, to create sexualised deepfake images.
- Ms Kendall fully supports regulator Ofcom's investigation into X and xAI, the firm behind Grok, and any enforcement action it deems necessary.
- Users of the social media platform X have reportedly prompted Grok to generate images of children in minimal clothing.
- A post on the Grok X account acknowledged "isolated cases" of such images and stated that xAI has safeguards, with ongoing improvements to block these requests entirely.
- Ms Kendall condemned the "appalling" and "unacceptable" proliferation of demeaning and degrading deepfake images, which disproportionately target women and girls.