Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Elon Musk must ‘take urgent action’ over Grok’s sexualised deepfake images

Britain joins condemnation of sexual deepfake images created with Grok AI
  • Technology Secretary Liz Kendall has urged Elon Musk's X to urgently address the use of its artificial intelligence, Grok, to create sexualised deepfake images.
  • Ms Kendall fully supports regulator Ofcom's investigation into X and xAI, the firm behind Grok, and any enforcement action it deems necessary.
  • Users of the social media platform X have reportedly prompted Grok to generate images of children in minimal clothing.
  • A post on the Grok X account acknowledged "isolated cases" of such images and stated that xAI has safeguards, with ongoing improvements to block these requests entirely.
  • Ms Kendall condemned the "appalling" and "unacceptable" proliferation of demeaning and degrading deepfake images, which disproportionately target women and girls.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in