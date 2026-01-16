Mother of Elon Musk’s child sues over ‘degrading’ Grok images
- MAGA influencer Ashley St. Clair has launched a lawsuit against Elon Musk’s xAI, alleging that its Grok chatbot generated and disseminated non-consensual, sexually explicit deepfake images of her.
- The lawsuit claims that Grok created and distributed “degrading images”, including one depicting St. Clair, who is Jewish, in a swastika-covered bikini.
- St. Clair alleges that X, the social media platform, not only failed to remove the offensive content but also placed warnings on her responses and demonetised her account.
- xAI has filed a counter-lawsuit in Texas, claiming that St. Clair breached its terms of service.
- The legal disputes coincide with Elon Musk's announcement of plans to seek full custody of his one-year-old son with St. Clair, following her comments about the transgender community.