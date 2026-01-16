Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Londoners to get free AI training as mayor warns of threat to jobs

Ofcom launches investigation into Grok AI over deepfake nude images
  • London Mayor Sadiq Khan has warned that artificial intelligence could become "a weapon of mass destruction of jobs" if its rapid development remains unchecked.
  • Speaking at Mansion House, Sir Sadiq said that AI poses a threat to London's workforce, particularly in key sectors like finance and creative industries.
  • He announced a new taskforce to review AI's impact on jobs and plans to commission free AI training for all Londoners to help them adapt to future skill changes.
  • Sir Sadiq urged political leaders to implement safeguards for new technology, citing the negative consequences of unchecked social media development, such as the youth mental health crisis.
  • The Mayor's warning follows concerns over sexualised deepfake images created using AI, with Downing Street responding by highlighting the government's existing AI skills training initiatives.
