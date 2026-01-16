Londoners to get free AI training as mayor warns of threat to jobs
- London Mayor Sadiq Khan has warned that artificial intelligence could become "a weapon of mass destruction of jobs" if its rapid development remains unchecked.
- Speaking at Mansion House, Sir Sadiq said that AI poses a threat to London's workforce, particularly in key sectors like finance and creative industries.
- He announced a new taskforce to review AI's impact on jobs and plans to commission free AI training for all Londoners to help them adapt to future skill changes.
- Sir Sadiq urged political leaders to implement safeguards for new technology, citing the negative consequences of unchecked social media development, such as the youth mental health crisis.
- The Mayor's warning follows concerns over sexualised deepfake images created using AI, with Downing Street responding by highlighting the government's existing AI skills training initiatives.