Changes to Grok amid sex image scandal are ‘insulting’, says Downing Street
- Downing Street has criticised X's decision to restrict its "Grok" AI image tool, which generated sexualised images of women and children, to paying subscribers.
- The Prime Minister's spokesman called the move "not a solution" and "insulting to victims", arguing it turns the creation of unlawful images into a "premium service".
- Sir Keir Starmer previously suggested X could be blocked in the UK due to the generation of "unlawful" and "disgusting" images.
- Ofcom is in "urgent contact" with X, with powers under the Online Safety Act potentially allowing for the site to be effectively banned in the UK.
- Charities like Refuge and the Internet Watch Foundation condemned X's actions, with Refuge stating it represents the "monetisation of abuse" and IWF confirming criminal imagery of children.