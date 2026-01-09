Elon Musk’s Grok AI limits image generation after tool used for child sex images
- X has halted its AI image generation system, Grok, for most users following its misuse to create abusive and sexually explicit images, including digitally undressing individuals, some of whom were underage.
- The system reportedly generated sexually explicit and violent images for days, with analysis indicating over half of the images produced were of people with their clothes digitally removed.
- Image generation and editing capabilities are now restricted to paying subscribers, with users being directed to sign up for the premium version of X.
- The move comes amid significant criticism from governments, with Europe and the UK launching investigations into the platform and threatening potential bans.
- Keir Starmer condemned the situation as 'disgraceful' and 'disgusting', stating that X must 'get a grip' and pledging full support for Ofcom's investigation into X and xAI, the firm behind Grok.