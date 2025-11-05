Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Men who used Grindr to target victims convicted of theft and fraud

  • Rahmat Khan Mohammadi, 22, and Mohammed Bilal Hotak, 21, used the dating app Grindr to meet and target men in their homes across London.
  • The pair employed distraction tactics to steal victims' mobile phones, often discovering passwords to access bank accounts and transfer funds.
  • They also stole other high-value items such as wallets, passports and watches during these incidents.
  • The pair found guilty of burglary, fraud and theft at Isleworth Crown Court, with sentencing to follow at a later date.
  • Superintendent Owen Renowden of the Metropolitan Police described their actions as “callous, calculated, and pre-planned offences” and welcomed the conviction.
