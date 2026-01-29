Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

New tactics deployed to tackle invasive grey squirrels

MP describes grey squirrels as 'Hamas of the squirrel world' during parliamentary debate
  • The government is supporting research into a contraceptive 'pill' for grey squirrels as part of a multi-faceted strategy to control the invasive species.
  • Officials will monitor reintroduced pine martens in Gloucestershire's Forest of Dean to assess their impact on grey squirrel numbers, following successes in Ireland and Scotland.
  • Landowners are encouraged to manage grey squirrels with grants for traps and support for trained volunteers, as part of an updated five-year government policy.
  • Grey squirrels, introduced in the 19th century, number 2.7 million and aggressively out-compete native red squirrels, transmit a fatal virus, and cause an estimated £37 million in annual woodland damage.
  • Native red squirrel numbers have plummeted to just 38,900, with conservationists stressing the urgency of translating policy into coordinated, long-term action to prevent their disappearance from UK woodlands.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in