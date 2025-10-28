Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Border Patrol boss ordered to show up in court every day after tear gassing kids

Judge orders CBP Chief Greg Bovino to report to her every weekday about immigration operations
  • Greg Bovino, a senior Customs and Border Protection official in Chicago, has been ordered to appear in federal court daily following allegations that his agents violently detained protesters and indiscriminately used tear gas.
  • Protesters accuse agents of repeatedly gassing residents, shooting chemical agents at close range, and threatening demonstrators, in violation of a judge’s restraining order.
  • Specific incidents include agents allegedly gassing children near a Halloween parade and Bovino himself reportedly throwing a tear gas canister into a crowd during protests against immigration raids.
  • Plaintiffs argue that federal agents are “inciting violence” and “regularly inflicting harm on civilians” under the guise of immigration enforcement, transforming Chicago into a “war zone.”
  • Homeland Security officials defend the agents' actions, stating they were attacked by “rioters” and deployed riot weapons legally after warnings to disperse were ignored.
