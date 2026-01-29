Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Border Patrol boss Greg Bovino issues defiant message after being demoted

Tom Homan says 'no agency is perfect' as he does damage control in Minneapolis
  • Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino, who was demoted from his leadership role in Minnesota this week, has issued a video statement from Mount Rushmore.
  • In the message, Bovino praised his “Mean Green Machine” team and told federal immigration officers, “I love you.”
  • "Team, behind me are a few individuals there, that's the original turn and burn, the folks that help make America," Bovino said. "I'm very proud of what you, the Mean Green Machine, are doing in Minneapolis right now."
  • "I also want you to know I've got your back now and always," he continued. "I love you, I support you and I salute you."
  • President Donald Trump reassigned Bovino, sending him back to his post in El Centro, California, after the shooting death of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis this weekend. Trump sent border czar Tom Homan to Minnesota to replace him and said, “Bovino is pretty good, but he’s a pretty out-there kind of guy. Maybe it wasn’t good here.”
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in