Wife of NASCAR driver texted her mom eerie message before plane crash

The final text message from Cristina Grossu Biffle, wife of NASCAR star Greg Biffle, moments before their plane crashed, has been revealed. She texted her mom, “We're in trouble.”

The tragic crash at Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina resulted in the deaths of all seven people on board, including Greg, Cristina, their children Ryder (5) and Emma (14), Dennis Dutton, his son Jack, and Craig Wadsworth.

The family was traveling to the Bahamas for a birthday trip, with the plane scheduled to stop in Sarasota, Florida, took off in North Carolina and then attempt to return to the airport, and then exploded upon impact.

Federal investigators are sifting through the plane's wreckage, though it remains unclear why the aircraft tried to return to the airport.

The victims' families and NASCAR have released statements expressing their profound devastation and grief over the loss of their loved ones.