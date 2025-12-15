Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Greens gain five London councillors in mass defection from Labour

David Maddox Political Editor
File video from September: Multiple Labour MPs considering defecting to Greens, says Zack Polanski
  • Five Labour councillors in Brent, London, have defected to the Green Party, marking a significant blow to Sir Keir Starmer's party ahead of next year's crucial local elections.
  • The defectors include former cabinet member Harbi Farah and former whip Iman Ahmadi-Moghaddam, alongside Mary Mitchell, Tony Ethapemi, and Erica Gbajumo.
  • Green Party leader Zack Polanski welcomed the new members, claiming the move reflects a “Green surge” in London and mirrors sentiments heard across the country.
  • The defections raise concerns that the Green Party could gain control of Labour councils, including Camden, which covers Sir Keir's constituency, potentially impacting his leadership.
  • This event reflects a broader trend of political realignments, with the Green Party experiencing a surge in membership and similar defections occurring from the Conservative Party to Reform UK.
