Tearful minister describes ‘intense pressure’ of Trump’s Greenland threats
- Greenland's foreign minister, Vivian Motzfeldt, became tearful discussing the "intense pressure" from Donald Trump's threats to acquire the territory, following White House discussions that ended in "fundamental disagreement".
- Ms Motzfeldt and Danish foreign minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen met with US vice-president JD Vance and secretary of state Marco Rubio to address Trump's repeated claims that Greenland is vital for US "national security".
- Nato allies, including France, Finland, the UK, Germany, and Sweden, have begun deploying military personnel and liaison officers to Greenland to bolster its defences amidst the ongoing uncertainty.
- Polish prime minister Donald Tusk warned that any attempt by one Nato member to take over another would constitute a "political disaster" and "the end of the world as we know it".
- Denmark and the US have agreed to establish a working group to resolve their differences, with Denmark's foreign minister asserting that a US acquisition of Greenland is "absolutely not necessary".