Meeting with Denmark and Greenland officials concludes at White House
- A meeting between officials from Denmark, Greenland, and the U.S. has concluded.
- Officials from Greenland and Denmark were photographed departing the White House after holding discussions with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
- Donald Trump has reiterated his calls for the United States to acquire Greenland, despite strong opposition from Danish and Greenlandic officials.
- Trump justified his proposal by stating the US needs Greenland for a 'Golden Dome' missile defence system and criticised NATO's relevance without American involvement.
- Both Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen have consistently rejected the idea, affirming Greenland's status as part of the Kingdom of Denmark.