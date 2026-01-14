Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Meeting with Denmark and Greenland officials concludes at White House

Trump responds to Greenland PM rejecting US sovereignty: 'That's gonna be a big problem for him'
  • A meeting between officials from Denmark, Greenland, and the U.S. has concluded.
  • Officials from Greenland and Denmark were photographed departing the White House after holding discussions with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
  • Donald Trump has reiterated his calls for the United States to acquire Greenland, despite strong opposition from Danish and Greenlandic officials.
  • Trump justified his proposal by stating the US needs Greenland for a 'Golden Dome' missile defence system and criticised NATO's relevance without American involvement.
  • Both Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen have consistently rejected the idea, affirming Greenland's status as part of the Kingdom of Denmark.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in