Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Danish PM warns Trump’s takeover of Greenland would mark the end of NATO

Greenland
Greenland (Dennis Lehtonen)
  • Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stated that a US takeover of Greenland would signify the end of the NATO military alliance, responding to a US leader's renewed calls for the Arctic island to come under US control.
  • The US leader's comments followed a military operation in Venezuela and included a statement about discussing Greenland in 20 days, raising fears of a potential intervention.
  • Both Frederiksen and Greenlandic counterpart Jens Frederik Nielsen condemned the US leader's remarks, with Nielsen asserting that Greenland cannot be simply conquered and urging calm.
  • The US leader criticised Denmark's security efforts in Greenland, claiming the territory is strategically vital due to Russian and Chinese presence, a view disputed by experts.
  • A social media post by a former US administration official depicting Greenland under the Stars and Stripes, captioned 'SOON', further provoked Danish officials, despite the existing US Pituffik Space Base in Greenland.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in