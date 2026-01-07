Marco Rubio refuses to rule out US military action in Greenland
- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is scheduled to meet Danish officials next week to discuss Greenland.
- Rubio refused to rule out military action to seize Greenland, stating President Trump 'reserved the right' but would prioritise a diplomatic solution.
- The White House confirmed that military action remains an option for the Commander-in-Chief regarding this 'important foreign policy goal'.
- These comments have escalated a diplomatic crisis with Western allies, who consider any attempt to occupy Greenland a violation of Denmark’s sovereignty.
- European leaders issued a statement affirming that decisions concerning Denmark and Greenland rest solely with them.