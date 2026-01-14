NATO should be helping US gain control of Greenland, says Trump
- Donald Trump has reiterated his calls for the United States to acquire Greenland, ahead of meetings between Greenlandic and Danish foreign ministers and US senators.
- Trump argued that Greenland is crucial for building a 'Golden Dome' missile defence system and questioned NATO's value without significant US involvement.
- He suggested that NATO should lead the effort for the US to obtain Greenland, claiming the alliance would be more formidable under US control of the island.
- Despite these assertions, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen have consistently rejected the idea.
- The Greenlandic Prime Minister affirmed that Greenland chooses to remain an integral part of the Kingdom of Denmark.