NATO should be helping US gain control of Greenland, says Trump

Trump responds to Greenland PM rejecting US sovereignty: 'That's gonna be a big problem for him'
  • Donald Trump has reiterated his calls for the United States to acquire Greenland, ahead of meetings between Greenlandic and Danish foreign ministers and US senators.
  • Trump argued that Greenland is crucial for building a 'Golden Dome' missile defence system and questioned NATO's value without significant US involvement.
  • He suggested that NATO should lead the effort for the US to obtain Greenland, claiming the alliance would be more formidable under US control of the island.
  • Despite these assertions, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen have consistently rejected the idea.
  • The Greenlandic Prime Minister affirmed that Greenland chooses to remain an integral part of the Kingdom of Denmark.
In full

