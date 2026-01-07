Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

White House warns that military is ‘always an option’ in bid to take Greenland

US President Donald Trump speaks during the House Republican Party (GOP) member retreat at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, on January 6, 2026. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump speaks during the House Republican Party (GOP) member retreat at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, on January 6, 2026. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images) (AFP via Getty Images)
  • The White House confirmed that Donald Trump is discussing a "range of options" to acquire Greenland, citing it as a national security priority and noting that utilising the US military is "always an option".
  • European leaders, including the Prime Minister and Sir Keir Starmer, united in support of Denmark, insisting that Greenland belongs to its people and its territorial integrity must be defended.
  • A joint statement from European Nato allies stressed that Arctic security requires collective action, upholding the UN Charter principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and inviolability of borders.
  • Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen warned that any forceful takeover of Greenland would lead to the end of the Nato military alliance.
  • White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller cast doubt on Denmark's claim to Greenland, while a former political adviser, Katie Miller, posted an image suggesting a US annexation.

