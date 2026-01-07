White House warns that military is ‘always an option’ in bid to take Greenland
- The White House confirmed that Donald Trump is discussing a "range of options" to acquire Greenland, citing it as a national security priority and noting that utilising the US military is "always an option".
- European leaders, including the Prime Minister and Sir Keir Starmer, united in support of Denmark, insisting that Greenland belongs to its people and its territorial integrity must be defended.
- A joint statement from European Nato allies stressed that Arctic security requires collective action, upholding the UN Charter principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and inviolability of borders.
- Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen warned that any forceful takeover of Greenland would lead to the end of the Nato military alliance.
- White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller cast doubt on Denmark's claim to Greenland, while a former political adviser, Katie Miller, posted an image suggesting a US annexation.