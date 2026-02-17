Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Greenland’s thousand-year-old tradition at risk due to climate change

Why does Donald Trump want to acquire Greenland?
  • Dog sled traditions in northern Greenland are severely threatened as climate change causes unprecedented melting of ice and snow, endangering a thousand-year-old Inuit practice.
  • Jørgen Kristensen, a five-time Greenlandic dog sled champion, notes that Ilulissat now experiences above-freezing temperatures in January, a stark contrast to historical norms, forcing him to adapt practices like collecting snow for his dogs.
  • The rising temperatures are causing permafrost to melt and the Sermeq Kujalleq glacier to retreat rapidly, significantly contributing to global sea level rise and potentially revealing critical mineral deposits.
  • The disappearance of sea ice, which traditionally served as 'big bridges' for hunting and connecting Inuit communities, poses a profound threat to Greenlandic culture and makes traditional activities more dangerous.
  • The Arctic is warming three to four times faster than the global average, with pollution accelerating ice melt; many Greenlanders believe this potential for minerals influenced U.S. President Donald Trump's interest in the island.
