Greenland minister reveals ‘tough’ few days after US talks

Greenland foreign minister breaks down in tears after US talks
  • Greenland’s foreign minister, Vivian Motzfeldt, became emotional when discussing the “intense pressure” of Donald Trump’s threats to acquire the territory, saying: “I am overwhelmed. The last days have been tough.”
  • Motzfeldt and Danish foreign minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen met with US vice-president JD Vance and secretary of state Marco Rubio at the White House, with discussions concluding in a “fundamental disagreement”.
  • Donald Trump has consistently expressed his desire for Greenland, citing America’s “national security” as the reason, but this has been met with strong opposition across Europe.
  • NATO allies, including France, Finland, the UK, Germany, and Sweden, have deployed military personnel and equipment to Greenland to reinforce its defences amidst the ongoing uncertainty.
  • Denmark and the US have agreed to form a working group to address American security concerns while respecting Denmark’s “red lines”, with Denmark maintaining that a US acquisition is “absolutely not necessary”.
