Trump urged to stop threats over Greenland after latest comments

US Vice President JD Vance tours the U.S. military's Pituffik Space Base in Greenland on March 28, 2025
US Vice President JD Vance tours the U.S. military's Pituffik Space Base in Greenland on March 28, 2025 (Reuters)
  • Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen urged President Trump to cease threats over Greenland, after he reiterated his desire to acquire the territory for defence.
  • Frederiksen stated that the US has no right to annex any of the three countries in the Danish Kingdom and that Greenland is unequivocally not for sale.
  • Concerns arose in Denmark that Greenland could face a similar situation to Venezuela, following the US President's comments about running the Latin American country.
  • The US President appointed Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as special envoy to Greenland, a move that drew renewed criticism from Denmark and Greenland.
  • The US interest in Greenland is driven by its strategic position for ballistic missile defence and its mineral wealth, which could help reduce reliance on Chinese exports.
