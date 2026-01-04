Trump urged to stop threats over Greenland after latest comments
- Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen urged President Trump to cease threats over Greenland, after he reiterated his desire to acquire the territory for defence.
- Frederiksen stated that the US has no right to annex any of the three countries in the Danish Kingdom and that Greenland is unequivocally not for sale.
- Concerns arose in Denmark that Greenland could face a similar situation to Venezuela, following the US President's comments about running the Latin American country.
- The US President appointed Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as special envoy to Greenland, a move that drew renewed criticism from Denmark and Greenland.
- The US interest in Greenland is driven by its strategic position for ballistic missile defence and its mineral wealth, which could help reduce reliance on Chinese exports.