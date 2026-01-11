Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

UK and Nato boosting Arctic troops after Trump Greenland threat

Danish military forces participate in an exercise with hundreds of troops from several European NATO members in Kangerlussuaq, Greenland, Sept. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)
Danish military forces participate in an exercise with hundreds of troops from several European NATO members in Kangerlussuaq, Greenland, Sept. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)
  • The UK is collaborating with Nato allies to bolster security in the Arctic region, amidst reports of potential British troop deployment to Greenland.
  • Donald Trump has expressed a desire to control Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory, and has not ruled out using military force to acquire it.
  • Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander downplayed reports of British troops being sent to Greenland, stating that discussions about securing the High North against Russia and China are routine Nato business.
  • Ms Alexander affirmed the UK's agreement that the Arctic Circle is becoming increasingly contested due to the ambitions of Vladimir Putin and China.
  • Lord Peter Mandelson dismissed the idea of Trump using military force against a Nato ally, but stressed the necessity for the US to lead efforts in securing the Arctic against Russian and Chinese influence.
