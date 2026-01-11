UK and Nato boosting Arctic troops after Trump Greenland threat
- The UK is collaborating with Nato allies to bolster security in the Arctic region, amidst reports of potential British troop deployment to Greenland.
- Donald Trump has expressed a desire to control Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory, and has not ruled out using military force to acquire it.
- Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander downplayed reports of British troops being sent to Greenland, stating that discussions about securing the High North against Russia and China are routine Nato business.
- Ms Alexander affirmed the UK's agreement that the Arctic Circle is becoming increasingly contested due to the ambitions of Vladimir Putin and China.
- Lord Peter Mandelson dismissed the idea of Trump using military force against a Nato ally, but stressed the necessity for the US to lead efforts in securing the Arctic against Russian and Chinese influence.