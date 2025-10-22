Tensions flare over protests at Greece’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
- Greece's conservative government has proposed an amendment to ban protests at the iconic Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Athens.
- The amendment, put forward by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, would allow visitors but prohibit demonstrations, with penalties including fines or imprisonment for violators.
- Opposition parties have strongly criticised the proposal, deeming it unconstitutional and an attempt to curtail freedom of expression and protest.
- The monument has been a focal point for public demonstrations, notably by relatives of the 57 victims of the February 2023 Tempi train crash, who have set up a makeshift memorial there.
- While the government states the aim is to respect a sacred national monument, critics argue the move is a direct response to anti-government protests following the train disaster.