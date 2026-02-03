Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

At least 14 dead after migrant boat collides with Coast Guard patrol vessel

The complete number of injured survivors among the migrants remains unclear
The complete number of injured survivors among the migrants remains unclear (AFP via Getty Images)
  • At least 14 people have died following a collision between a speedboat carrying migrants and a Greek coast guard patrol vessel off the eastern Aegean island of Chios on Tuesday.
  • A significant search and rescue operation, involving patrol boats, a helicopter, and divers, is currently underway in the area.
  • Twenty-four migrants were rescued from the water and transported to a hospital on Chios for medical attention.
  • Two Greek coast guard officers also sustained injuries in the incident and were taken for medical treatment.
  • Authorities are still determining the total number of individuals aboard the speedboat, with the complete number of injured survivors among the migrants remaining unclear.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in