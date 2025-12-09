What the new Great British Railways branded trains will look like
- State-owned Great British Railways (GBR) will introduce a new red, white and blue livery, inspired by the Union flag, across trains, websites and stations from next spring.
- This branding is part of the government's ongoing rail nationalisation efforts and aims to signify a 'new railway' focused on public service.
- Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander stated the change represents a departure from past frustrations and a commitment to a reliable, proud railway for Britain.
- The new design will replace the previous operators' branding on the seven major train operators already under state control, marking a shift from the iconic 'Rail Blue' of British Rail.
- The announcement coincides with a rail fare freeze, the first in 30 years, projected to save millions of passengers hundreds of pounds annually, alongside plans for modernised ticketing and superfast Wi-Fi.